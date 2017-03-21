Rejoice! Overwatch's newest character, the centaur-like tank Orisa, is now available for free across all platforms.

You can play Orisa once you download the newest patch update, 1.9, which also includes a number of significant changes that were on the public test realm in recent weeks. This includes a nerf to Ana's damage and a slight nerf to Bastion's damage resistance. We've got the full patch notes embedded below.

Notably, patch 1.9 does not include an update to Lúcio that Blizzard hopes will ultimately make him a bit more exciting to play. It's likely that particular update needs a bit more time on the public test realm before it's ready to go live. Similarly, an update that changes the way ties are handled in competitive mode is not yet live.

Alongside Orisa's release, Blizzard published a new video showcasing all her abilities, which you can watch below.

Overwatch 1.9 Patch Notes

Here are the full patch notes, from Blizzard's site.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

New Hero: Orisa (Tank)

Built from the scraps of the city's decommissioned OR15 defense bots, Orisa is still learning how to optimally perform her function. What she lacks in experience, she makes up for in her steadfast dedication to keeping her city—and her creator, Efi—safe from harm.



GENERAL UPDATES

Competitive Play

• On Route 66, the attacking team is now given 60 additional seconds after pushing the payload to the first checkpoint.

Developer Comments: This change will bring Route 66 in line with the other Escort maps.



Custom Game and Game Browser

When setting up a Custom Game, players can now disable or modify abilities activated with the secondary fire button



HERO UPDATES

Ana

Biotic Rifle

• Damage decreased from 80 to 60

Developer Comments: Ana's kit has several strong components, which makes her difficult to replace. Reducing her damage output will make her less threatening on attack and reduce her dueling capabilities.



Bastion

Ironclad

• [XB1, PS4] Bastion now takes 20% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank (formerly 35%)

Developer Comments: After the last update, Bastion became a little too difficult to deal with, so we're reducing his new passive to give enemies more opportunities to counter.



Junkrat

Total Mayhem

• Junkrat's explosion no longer hurt himself

Developer Comments: Previously, Junkrat's projectile speed made him difficult to use at long ranges, but the damage he took from his own explosions made him difficult to use at close ranges. This change makes him more effective at close ranges, allowing Junkrat players to explore new strategies.



Mercy

Caduceus Staff

• The amount of increased damage that's done when boosting another player is now tracked under the match statistics and on the Career Profile page



Sombra

Hack

• Sombra's teammates can now see hacked healthpacks through walls



Stealth

• Sound effects and VO distance has been reduced to 15 meters when Sombra enters or exits Stealth



Translocator

• Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds

Developer Comments: Sombra can be devastating in the right hands, but infiltrating and harassing enemies could often feel difficult. These changes should increase her effectiveness and teamplay.



Winston

Barrier Projector

• Ability cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends

Developer Comments: This change should help Winston do what he does best: distract the enemy team and block damage.



Zarya

Particle Barrier

• No longer protects Zarya from knockback



Projected Barrier

• No longer protects allies from knockback

Developer Comments: This is actually reverting a change that we made a few patches ago, which made players immune to knockbacks if they were hit by an effect from inside her barrier. This had some negative side effects, such as making targets immune to knockbacks from effects that pierce barriers, like Reinhardt's charge and Winston's Primal Rage punches. Now, these will cause knockback again. This does not affect knockbacks from effects that originate from outside her barriers, such as Pharah's Concussive Blast. Those will still be blocked by the barriers, not causing any knockback.



Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

• Alternate fire cooldown has been reduced from 1 seconds to 0.6 seconds

• Weapon spread has been removed

Developer Comments: Zenyatta's alternate fire often felt too difficult to use due to its long recovery time. This reduction should make it a more viable option. Also, his weapon has always had a very small amount of spread. This wasn't enough to change the way he was played, but it would occasionally cause shots to miss that would normally hit their target. Removing this small variance should help him feel more consistent.



BUG FIXES

General

• When Teleporters, Shield Generators, and other player-owned objects are destroyed, the kill feed now properly displays the owner's name



A.I.

• Fixed a bug preventing Bastion and Torbjörn bots from taking a defensive position when turret abilities were disabled in Custom Games



Competitive

• Fixed a visual bug that prevented your current medals from being displayed in the setup phase between rounds



Custom Game and Game Browser

• Fixed a bug causing players to respawn in the enemy spawn room after being pinned against a car by an enemy Reinhardt on Oasis

• A scoring requirement clarification has been added to the Capture the Flag settings, stating that each team's flag will need to be secured before they can score

• Fixed a bug that could cause certain settings to be displayed on the Custom Game's information screen even when they weren't being used

• Fixed an issue preventing values from the "Ultimate Generation" setting from being correctly displayed

• Heroes and maps are now sorted alphabetically under the "Find Game" filters in the Game Browser

• Fixed a bug preventing Bastion's Self-Repair ability from being disabled in the Custom Game settings



Heroes

• Fixed an issue preventing Bastion's walking animation from being triggered while Self-Repair was in use

• McCree no longer receives credit toward his on-fire meter when his Flashbang is used against Mei's Ice Wall

• Fixed a bug that kept a successful Roadhog hook from counting towards the "Match Players Hooked" statistic when the enemy player was killed on impact

• Fixed an issue causing Zenyatta's feet to clip through his robe while his Sanzang skin was equipped

• Fixed a bug causing Reaper's shotguns and D.Va's mech to appear unusually large on the main menu



Maps

• Training bots that are destroyed in the Practice Range are now displayed in the kill feed

• Fixed a bug allowing more than one player to enter the Practice Range