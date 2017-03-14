The 2017 season of The Bachelorette is already underway. That's the big surprise that Bachelor host Christ Harrison had for fans during the "After the Final Rose" special on Monday night — and it definitely shocked star Rachel Lindsay.

While the new Bachelorette usually meets contestants during the limo arrivals on night one, Rachel actually met four of her guys following the finale of The Bachelor. The "After the Final Rose" stage was set to look like The Bachelorette mansion, and the men even pulled up outside the studio in a limo. But this makes us wonder — do these four men have a leg up on the other contestants? Viewers will have to wait and see. Check out the upcoming cast members.

The Bachelorette contestant: Demario

Demario is so confident that that he came out on stage with two plane tickets to Las Vegas — and a wedding ring.

The Bachelorette contestant: Blake

Blake was extremely nervous, but sweet.

The Bachelorette contestant: Dean

Dean came out on stage and started off on a good foot by complimenting how I'm ready to go black, and I'm never gonna go back." Rachel had a good laugh.

The Bachelorette contestant: Eric

The Baltimore suitor greeted Rachel with some smooth words, telling her that it doesn't matter where they came from, because they'r The two even broke out into a little dance.

According to Reality Steve, filming for the 2017 season begins Wednesday or Thursday. The Bachelorette season 13 will premiere on May 22.

