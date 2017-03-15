Nearly half of voters support Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

However the only parts of the GOP plan voters overwhelmingly approve of are actually Obamacare hallmarks — including guaranteeing coverage to those with pre-existing conditions and allowing people under the age of 26 to stay on their parents' health care plans.

In fact, many of the changes Republicans want to make to Obamacare are extremely unpopular, according to the survey.

According to the poll 47% of voters approve of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, while 46% approve of the American Health Care Act, the official name of the GOP replacement.

But the most popular provisions are from the ACA.

More than two-thirds of voters, or 71%, say insurance companies shouldn't be able to deny coverage to those with pre-existing conditions. A comparable number, or 68%, say adults under 26 should be allowed to stay on their parents plans.

Both are provisions are Obamacare holdovers.

And while voters like that the GOP bill eliminates the "individual mandate" — which requires all adults to purchase health care coverage or else pay a fine — voters detest the Republican plan's alternative.

The AHCA replaces the individual mandate with a 30% penalty for adults who want to purchase health insurance but have let their coverage lapse for more than 63 days. Just 18% of voters approve of that provision's inclusion in the Obamacare "replacement."

Other GOP provisions, including defunding Planned Parenthood, are also unpopular. According to the poll, 38% of voters think Planned Parenthood cuts should be included in the bill, while 46% think they shouldn't.

Th GOP change to the bill that garnered split approval is an increase to the tax-free contribution limit of health savings accounts — or funds that can be used for future health expenses. Exactly half, or 50%, of voters approve of that provision, according to the poll.

The survey, however, was taken before the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report that said the GOP bill would cause 24 million to lose their health coverage by 2026.

Two other surveys taken in a similar window show far more opposition to the Republican plan. A SurveyMonkey poll released Tuesday showed just 42% of Americans approve of the GOP plan, while a showed a minuscule 24% of voters approve of the Republican plan.

The CBO report also showed that low-income seniors would be charged 750% more for insurance under the GOP plan — something the Politico/Morning Consult poll did not ask for opinions on.

The CBO report threatens to tank the GOP plan in the House, with Republicans of all stripes now opposed to the bill.