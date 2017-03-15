Dance like no one is watching — and that is exactly what Lorde did on Saturday Night Live.

The March 11 episode was hosted by Scarlett Johansson, but Lorde's dancing garnered the most attention. The singer performed her new songs "Green Light" and "Liability," and it was during her performance of "Green Light" that Lorde really felt the music.

Social media users instantly took to the internet with reactions, and many had a lot of mixed opinions on her moves.

Lorde's moves are worrisome. #SNL

Watching Lorde's SNL performance is like watching Tina doing caipoeria. https://t.co/DoZ1MxTuE3

You gotta admire how Lorde dances like no one's watching . Makes me look like I have rhythm. #SNL https://t.co/EL2nfM7EnK

Lorde dancing is like an awesome combo of Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club mixed with a little Elaine from Seinfeld #snl

When @lorde starts losing her shit and just not giving a fuck on her SNL performance ajkebdiwnfbksjwjxjd that is what I live for!!!! ????

Following these reactions to her performance, the singer is now speaking out. She took to Facebook on Monday to air her feelings regarding her performance.

In true Lorde fashion, she doesn't care what you think. "One day, I will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and I will look more like your other favorite performers, but we have not yet reached that day," she wrote.

Live your life, Lorde. Watch her SNL performance of "Green Light" below.

