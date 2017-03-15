Need to wet your whistle with a cool, refreshing glass of Kingdom Hearts 3 news? We've got you covered. But before you get too excited, you should know it's not about the game's release date — which still has yet to be announced.

This time around, the news comes courtesy of a special Kingdom Hearts-themed orchestral concert currently on tour. According to social media reports from concertgoers, one of the game series' voice actors read lines in character that shed some light on what's going on in the time leading up to Kingdom Hearts 3.

(Editor's note: Potential spoilers for Kingdom Hearts 3 ahead.)

Kingdom Hearts 3 spoilers: Story details revealed

According to International Business Times, Rise Uchida — who voices characters Kairi and Xion — performed dialogue as both characters onstage during Saturday's concert in Tokyo. Twitter user momo_krys translated what Uchida said as Kairi, which seemed to confirm Kairi and Lea are training to become keyblade wielders in the time leading up to Kingdom Hearts 3.

KHO SPOILERS] I translate kairi and xions lines for those who want them!

Here's the relevant bit of dialogue translated by momo_krys, spoken as if Kairi is addressing Sora, the series' protagonist:

I didn't notify you, but you might've already heard from Yen Sid. I've come to train to become a keyblade wielder. Until now, I've only been waiting for you guys to come back from your journey. Maybe with this, I can at least help out a little.



The magician Merlin can use magic that surpasses time. Here, we can forget about the flow of time. Isn't it great?



Lea's training with me. He apologized to me over and over again. It's alright, I'd say, but he'd keep on apologizing. At first I was a bit scared, but as we trained together, we started talking to each other. I found out Lea also has a best friend he wants to save. I felt like he's not a person that I can bring myself to hate.

It's not clear whether these spoken portions of the concert will continue throughout the orchestra's worldwide tour. Mic has reached out to Square Enix for clarification and will update this post if we hear back.

