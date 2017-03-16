A second federal judge has issued a decision that blocks President Donald Trump's revised immigration order, which bans the citizens of six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, CNN reported on Thursday — dealing yet another blow to the newest version of Trump's de-facto Muslim ban.

This second ruling is from a federal judge in Maryland and comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that a federal judge in Hawaii had granted a motion for a temporary restraining order to block the ban just hours before it was set to go into effect.

In issuing his ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson said that Trump's order likely violates First Amendment protections.

Trump was scheduled to appear at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night following the first ruling against his executive order, but was reportedly hours late because the ruling had upset him, according to Politico.

While speaking at the Nashville event on Wednesday night, Trump lashed out at Watson's decision, saying, "The ruling makes us look weak," as the crowd booed the Hawaii federal judge.