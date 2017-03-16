If a Hanson tour was on your 2017 to-do list, you're in luck. The band of brothers is going on tour this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "MMMBop," its iconic '90s anthem.
Hanson announced their Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary world tour on Tuesday. Because in addition to the "MMMBop"-versary, 2017 marks 25 years of the band's existence.
Adding to the festivities, the band also teased a new song called "I Was Born," with an acoustic video on Twitter. It also happened to be Taylor Hanson's birthday, so all the more reason to celebrate being born.
We also can't forget that the group is releasing a Christmas album, Ooh Christmas, later this year.
How to buy tickets
To prepare for the big tour, make sure to check the full list of Hanson's North American tour dates below. The band is hitting a lot of stops across the United States and Canada to celebrate. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. in the time zone local to the concert venue.
Cities and dates
Zac, Isaac and Taylor will begin the North American part of their world tour on Sept. 12 in Dallas. The tour makes its final stop on Oct. 27 in Houston. Check the full list of tour dates for the Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary tour below:
Sept. 12: Dallas — House Of Blues
Sept. 13: Austin, Texas — Emos East
Sept. 15: New Orleans — Joy Theater
Sept. 16: Nashville, Tennesee – Wildhorse Saloon
Sept. 17: Birmingham, Alabama — Iron City
Sept. 19: St Petersburg, Florida — Jannus Live
Sept. 20: Atlanta — Buckhead Theatre
Sept. 22: Raleigh, North Carolina — The Ritz
Sept. 23: Norfolk, Virginia — Norva
Sept. 24: Silver Spring, Maryland — The Fillmore
Sept. 26: Cleveland — House Of Blues
Sept. 27: Pittsburgh — Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Sept. 28: Philadelphia — The Fillmore
Sept. 30: New York City — Playstation Theater
Oct. 1: Boston — House of Blues
Oct. 3: Montreal — Corona
Oct. 4: Toronto — Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 6: Detroit — St. Andrews
Oct. 7: Chicago — House Of Blues
Oct. 8: Grand Rapids, Michigan — 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 10: Minneapolis — First Avenue
Oct. 11: St. Louis — The Pageant
Oct. 13: Lawrence, Kansas — Granada Theater
Oct. 14: Denver — Summit Music Hall
Oct. 15: Salt Lake City — Depot
Oct. 17: Seattle — The Neptune
Oct. 18: Vancouver, Canada — Vogue Theatre
Oct. 19: Portland — Aladdin Theater
Oct. 21: Anaheim, California — House Of Blues
Oct. 22: Los Angeles — The Mayan
Oct. 24: San Diego — House Of Blues
Oct. 25: Las Vegas — House Of Blues
Oct. 27: Houston — House Of Blues
Mic has ongoing music coverage. Please follow our main music hub here.