If a Hanson tour was on your 2017 to-do list, you're in luck. The band of brothers is going on tour this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "MMMBop," its iconic '90s anthem.

Hanson announced their Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary world tour on Tuesday. Because in addition to the "MMMBop"-versary, 2017 marks 25 years of the band's existence.

Adding to the festivities, the band also teased a new song called "I Was Born," with an acoustic video on Twitter. It also happened to be Taylor Hanson's birthday, so all the more reason to celebrate being born.

New song #IWasBorn acoustic Premiere and Taylor Birthday message. Enjoy... https://t.co/oGWm3HG2Nw

We also can't forget that the group is releasing a Christmas album, Ooh Christmas, later this year.

How to buy tickets

To prepare for the big tour, make sure to check the full list of Hanson's North American tour dates below. The band is hitting a lot of stops across the United States and Canada to celebrate. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. e.

Cities and dates

Zac, Isaac and Taylor will begin the North American part of their world tour on Sept. 12 in Dallas. The tour makes its final stop on Oct. 27 in Houston. Check the full list of tour dates for the Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary tour below

Sept. 12: Dallas — House Of Blues

Sept. 13: Austin, Texas — Emos East

Sept. 15: New Orleans — Joy Theater

Sept. 16: Nashville, Tennesee – Wildhorse Saloon

Sept. 17: Birmingham, Alabama — Iron City

Sept. 19: St Petersburg, Florida — Jannus Live

Sept. 20: Atlanta — Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 22: Raleigh, North Carolina — The Ritz

Sept. 23: Norfolk, Virginia — Norva

Sept. 24: Silver Spring, Maryland — The Fillmore

Sept. 26: Cleveland — House Of Blues

Sept. 27: Pittsburgh — Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Sept. 28: Philadelphia — The Fillmore

Sept. 30: New York City — Playstation Theater

Oct. 1: Boston — House of Blues

Oct. 3: Montreal — Corona

Oct. 4: Toronto — Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 6: Detroit — St. Andrews

Oct. 7: Chicago — House Of Blues

Oct. 8: Grand Rapids, Michigan — 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 10: Minneapolis — First Avenue

Oct. 11: St. Louis — The Pageant

Oct. 13: Lawrence, Kansas — Granada Theater

Oct. 14: Denver — Summit Music Hall

Oct. 15: Salt Lake City — Depot

Oct. 17: Seattle — The Neptune

Oct. 18: Vancouver, Canada — Vogue Theatre

Oct. 19: Portland — Aladdin Theater

Oct. 21: Anaheim, California — House Of Blues

Oct. 22: Los Angeles — The Mayan

Oct. 24: San Diego — House Of Blues

Oct. 25: Las Vegas — House Of Blues

Oct. 27: Houston — House Of Blues

Mic has ongoing music coverage. Please follow our main music hub here.