The Pokémon Stars release date has yet to be revealed, but at least Nintendo is still keeping Sun and Moon event train going. The latest event will bring Ash Ketchum's Pikachu from the anime to the game — along with a few other versions of the electric mouse — according to Japanese magazine CoroCoro (via Serebii).

Not only will the special Pikachu know moves that correspond to the cartoon series. It will also come wearing Ash's iconic Pokémon hat.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Ash Pikachu hat event: The dates you need to know

Each Ash hat event Pikachu serial code comes with the pocket monster's Z-crystal. This item allows Pikachu to perform 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt, a Z-move that's way too hyperbolic in name — but still pretty awesome. Watch the video below. Do you count 10,000,000 volts? We sure don't.

The official release dates can be found on Serebii. Nintendo Insider also revealed the attacks you can expect from each Pikachu offered.

Original hat Pikachu

Release Date: April 15 - May 1, July 19 - July 31

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Thunder and Agility

Hoenn hat Pikachu

Release Date: May 3 - May 15, Aug 2 - Aug 14

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Thunder and Iron Tail

Sinnoh Cap Pikachu

Release Date: May 17 - May 29, Aug 16 - Aug 28

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Iron Tail and Volt Tackle

Unova Cap Pikachu

Release Date: May 31 - June 12, Aug 30 - Sept 11

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Iron Tail and Volt Tackle

Kalos Cap Pikachu

Release Date: June 14 - June 26, Sept 13 - Sept 25

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Iron Tail and Electro Ball

Alola Cap Pikachu

Release Date: June 28 - July 17, Sept 27 - Oct 9

Moveset: Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Iron Tail and Electro Ball

Pokémon Sun and Moon Ash Pikachu hat event: It's still no Pokémon Stars

The Pikachu event for Pokémon players may be one of the best Sun and Moon has seen yet. However, it doesn't distract from the fact that we live in a post-Switch world with no new Pokémon games officially confirmed. Pokémon Sun and Moon continues to be the definitive experience — as the series' latest main game — but Nintendo's newest handheld is rumored to be next.

Pokémon Stars, as it's rumored to be called, may not appear on the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. Then again, we may see a hint of the game at E3 2017, at least we hope.

Pokémon Stars is the game we really want, but Sun and Moon is all we have for now. So the release of a few special Pikachu's definitely makes sense, but we're still waiting for some even bigger Pokémon news.

Check out more Pokémon Sun and Moon tips, tricks and guides