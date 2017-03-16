Hawaiians have one word to say to conservatives threatening to boycott the state: Mahalo.
After a federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's second Muslim ban, some conservatives vowed to #BoycottHawaii over its judge's action.
Well, Hawaiians heard that conservatives aren't going to visit, and they had one question: Can you even afford to come to Hawaii?
Hawaiians, plus plenty of other Americans, clapped back to the #BoycottHawaii hashtag with some volcanic burns.
Hawaiians shouldn't celebrate too early. If the Hawaii boycott goes anything like the Trump-inspired Starbucks boycott, conservatives will be showing up in droves to spend their money.