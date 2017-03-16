Hawaiians have one word to say to conservatives threatening to boycott the state: Mahalo.

After a federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's second Muslim ban, some conservatives vowed to #BoycottHawaii over its judge's action.

Well, Hawaiians heard that conservatives aren't going to visit, and they had one question: Can you even afford to come to Hawaii?

Hawaiians, plus plenty of other Americans, clapped back to the #BoycottHawaii hashtag with some volcanic burns.

BoycottHawaii is trending. Then it'll be #BoycottMaryland b/c of 2nd court decision. Soon only place folks can go is Steve King's district.

You can't #BoycottHawaii if you can't afford to go there.

You guys would hate it there anyway, everyone is friendly and cares about the environment. #BoycottHawaii

Um, ok, #BoycottHawaii, leave that beautiful, tropical paradise for us non- racist, pro-environment, science and arts liberals. Sound logic.

Travel ban supporters say to #BoycottHawaii? So my vacation won't be ruined by a bunch of unsightly morons carrying big plastic NASCAR cups?

Actual footage of Hawaiians hearing about #BoycottHawaii https://t.co/BWjTcQDV5W

If you want to #BoycottHawaii because our federal court system is working and is checking the president's power, you might be the snowflake.

So cancel your trip. Also cancel your telescope, your war games, your GMO seed industry, and your longline fishery. Mahalo. #BoycottHawaii

Your continued settlement in our islands is part of the ongoing systemic extinguishing of our language and cultural heritage. #BoycottHawaii

boycotthawaii is the dumbest thing on the Internet. That is all. #ekomomai

Sad part about #BoycottHawaii is that so many of Trump's followers are finding out Hawaii is an actual state. #Resist #RESISTANCE

BoycottHawaii is funny because that wasn't the attitude when white sugar farmers overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The #BoycottHawaii movement presents an existential crisis. Can people boycott something if they dont know where it is? https://t.co/JdCa956JqV

Trumpsters: "We hate liberal snowflakes! By the way, let's #BoycottHawaii, Starbucks, 'Hamilton,' Pepsi, Oreos, Netflix, & reality, bigly!

BoycottHawaii Buy tickets to Hawaii for you and all your loved ones, tell the driver who picks you up at the airport your name is "Trump

BoycottHawaii, as if your mullet and confederate flag one piece were ever going there in the first place.

Hawaii was already paradise. Now if deplorables #BoycottHawaii, it will be a heaven on earth.

Hawaiians shouldn't celebrate too early. If the Hawaii boycott goes anything like the Trump-inspired Starbucks boycott, conservatives will be showing up in droves to spend their money.