Drake's More Life, a playlist by October Firm, dropped on Saturday. The new album from the Toronto rapper includes some of the hottest names in hip hop, like Skepta, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and PARTYNEXTDOOR. But all Twitter could talk about was Kanye West.

Yeezy is featured on the 18th track of More Life, "Glow," and it's pure fire.

When kanye makes his first appearance on #MoreLife #glow https://t.co/ne9WThQNav

Kanye still the sample king tho GLOW #MoreLife

When youre about done listening to #morelife but you hear Kanye come on and the beat is ???? https://t.co/t3PfKAlfnH

KANYE ENTERED THE ROOM LIKE #MoreLife https://t.co/jpaBiUMHb3

kanye and drake fucking did THAT #MoreLife

OMG THIS SAMPLEEDEDKDKLZK #MoreLife YES KANYE YAAAS!!

Kanye and Drake ???????????? #MoreLife https://t.co/s2kRcMPkDp

When I heard Kanye come through #morelife https://t.co/T7bxmU1Mtb

morelife glow ft Kanye with that earth wind and fire mix thoooooooooo?????????

Many Twitter users thought that "Glow" sounded a lot like old Kanye, the one West had previously appeared to eulogize on his "I Love Kanye" track off The Life of Pablo.

This is 'All Falls Down' / Late Registration Kanye #MoreLife

Kanye rapping like he back on his graduation shit and that sample ???????????? #MoreLife

Thats the old Kanye we want #MoreLife

The old kanye. This shit is fire #morelife https://t.co/TWEJ8nXsTC

