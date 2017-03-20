Did you decide to fork over a few bucks to get your hands on the Mass Effect: Andromeda early access trial before the full game releases on March 21? You might have noticed a new patch update — version 1.03 — downloaded during that time.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.03 trial update patch notes

According to the update notes o , it's just a minor patch that addresses "various bug fixes and stability improvements," which should be welcome news to anyone concerned about the roughness

Now, that won't address some of the strange facial animations that have gained attention since the trial's release, but it's likely to help with the game running more smoothly overall.

