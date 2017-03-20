Penelope Cruz will make her regular television debut in Versace: American Crime Story as fashion designer Donatella Versace.

The Oscar-winning actress will co-star with Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as serial murderer Andrew Cunanan. The series will chronicle the murder of Gianni Versace, who was killed by Cunanan. Following his murder of Gianni, Cunanan killed himself eight days later on a house boat.





Versace at London Fashion Week. Source: Joel Ryan/AP

The third installment of Murphy's Crime Story series, Versace will be based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors.

The premiere season, The People vs. OJ Simpson was popular among viewers and critics. The second season of American Crime Story will focus on Hurricane Katrina.

