Life comes at you fast.

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has had her show suspended from the Blaze for "at least a week," according to the Daily Caller. The suspension arrives on the heels of Lahren's appearance Friday on The View, during which time she announced she was pro-choice, inciting outrage from her fan base.

"I can sit ... as a Republican, and I can say that 'You know what, I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well,'" Lahren said on Friday.

Lahren said conservatives who advocate for smaller government but insist on legislating reproductive choices are "hypocrites."

Lahren appeared at Politicon in June. Source: Colin Young-Wolff/AP

According to the Daily Caller, the comments weren't the first time Lahren has butt heads with her colleagues at the Blaze.

"Tensions were high between Lahren and her co-workers at the Blaze even before she called pro-life conservatives hypocrites in an appearance on The View on Friday," the outlet wrote.

Indeed, the Daily Caller reported Friday its staff had received word of Lahren's possible departure from the Blaze, due in September. Its latest report on the her suspension maintains she'll leave outlet "by September at the latest."

Lahren seemed to allude to the tense situation Monday with a tweet that read "this too shall pass."

No one hunts small deer ???? this too shall pass. #mondaymotivation

If or when she does leave the Blaze, however, it seems unlikely Lahren will regret her pro-choice statements.

"I speak my truth," Lahren tweeted Friday. "If you don't like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth."