[Editor's note: This recap contains spoilers from season five, episode three of The Americans, "The Midges."]
The Americans sure did
hit it out of the park again with this episode. The Jennings went on yet
another heart-pounding mission dressed to the nines in one of their meme-worthy
disguises, Paige was drawn further into their intricate web of spy games,
Philip's son, Mischa, raised the drama even more by making it to Yugoslav —
Oh, who are we kidding? Let's get our
priorities straight, shall we? MARTHA, y'all. Martha "Babushka"
Hanson is back.
Well, maybe not back, but her split-second, dialogue-less appearance was a heaping
swig of vodka for parched Americans
fans who have been thirsting for any intel on our favorite burned Soviet asset
ever since she took off for Russia last season. The
one-time FBI secretary, blending in nicely with her fellow Muscovites in a
traditional headscarf, was seen perusing the bare shelves at one of the food
markets Oleg Burov was investigating. Her cameo did little more than reassure the audience that she's still alive, whether she's well remains to be
seen. (But for those who still need more Alison Wright in their entertainment diet,
the choices are as plentiful as the menu at Bennigan's: You can catch
her in FX's Feud, Amazon's Sneaky Pete —
and if you're in New York, she's making her Broadway
debut in Sweat.)
With Martha one of the millions suffering from the
food-shortage crisis in the Soviet Union, isn't it ironic that her former
lover, Philip/Clark,
is working to uncover who is behind the grain destruction in episode three,
titled "The Midges"? The Jennings are now knee-deep into their
bug-related mission, with episode three featuring the KGB officers
taking a trip to Oklahoma dressed in cowboy/cowgirl disguises and dealing with
another ill-fated on-scene casualty. But even though Philip and Elizabeth are
preoccupied with their trip to the American heartland, Paige still remains at
the forefront of their minds.
The teenager has now graduated from really awkward sex
talks to being let in on the details of an actual mission. Philip and
Elizabeth's reasoning here is not so much that they want to share their lives
with their daughter, but the hope that the details of their day-to-day reality
will entice her to break up with Matthew Beeman. So they throw a lot at her this episode: The idea that the United
States is purposely sabotaging grain being sent to the Soviet Union, as well as
the fact that they pretend to be other people in order to elicit information
from, say, a Russian defector smuggled out to help the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. We'll have to wait for Paige to be introduced to the wig
vault, though; Philip and Elizabeth are still keeping a lid on the whole disguise
element for now.
Holly Taylor continues to nail every one of her scenes
in "The Midges," finding the delicate balance between Paige's
struggle to grasp the new information she's being forced to absorb at breakneck
speed, as well as her innate sense for the family business. She may not be
entirely comfortable with her parents' methods for obtaining information, but
she still asks great questions for a spy-in-training, like, "How can you
trust what [Alexei Morozov] is telling you?"
The real discomfort for Paige, however, comes when she
realizes how good she is at implementing methods that likely came straight out
of a KGB handbook. The thumb-and-forefinger-rubbing technique that her parents
taught her in the last
episode came in mighty handy during a pizza date, when Matthew noticed how
"sad" she was. Whether or not the technique was just a placebo used
to manipulate their daughter's guilt doesn't matter, because it worked like a
charm — she just says she's stressed over homework. Later, in the Jennings' Laundry
Room of Solitude, Paige confides to Elizabeth that
she was surprised at how "easy" it was, but it still made her feel
"gross." It's those moments, when Paige's American-born humanity shines
through, that will always keep us guessing as to whose side she's really on.
(There is no clear-cut answer there, because even she is still figuring it
out.)
Matthew may have been duped by his girlfriend in episode three, but he's spot-on when it comes to the adjective that defines
Paige this season, which is, in the
words of our president, "sad." All she wants
is to be a normal teenager with a hormonal boyfriend, and that's a tall order
when your mother can only give you relationship advice that she learned more
from her KGB training than any actual dating experience: "You don't share everything,"
Elizabeth instructs her daughter. "You hold back when you need to."
Well yes, Nadezhda,
but also, no. Then again, what other kinds of relationship lessons could Paige's parents give her? This is all they really know, having been groomed to live as
husband and wife since they were barely out
of their teens.
Pest control
It's an interesting juxtaposition, having Elizabeth
give Paige such a twisted-sounding take on relationships, when episode three happens to be an excellent example of how nicely the Jennings'
marriage has evolved over the years. We've known for four seasons already that
Philip and Elizabeth are a well-oiled machine capable of collecting necessary
intelligence and cleaning up a murder scene with maximum efficiency. But after
two decades of angry sex and distant emotions, their mission to Oklahoma
brought forth something brand-new: Tenderness.
As they take a brief breather from their high-stress job investigating a type of midge that can "decimate grain," we get a Philip/Elizabeth "sex" scene unlike those we're so accustomed to. Alabama's "Old Flame" plays on the radio (the first of two excellent music cues this episode), as Elizabeth tries to cheer Philip up by wearing his cowboy hat in a sensual manner ("You think they're gonna make me queen of the rodeo this year?" she purrs). A polar opposite to last season's "Under Pressure" sex-quence, this is a sweet moment between husband and wife, where they do nothing more than kiss and slow dance.
It's a stark contrast to what ends up happening later
that evening, though you'd think we'd all be used to Philip and Elizabeth
killing those poor saps who have an affinity for working late. When the
Jennings break into a research lab to get further intel on the bugs supposedly being bred to starve their country, their reconnaissance mission is
interrupted by a working stiff named Randy. (For those keeping track, Randy is
this season's Betty.)
After strong-arming Randy for information, Philip and Elizabeth relieve him of
his breathing duties, while Roxy Music's "More Than This" (the
second great music cue of the episode) soundtracks the cleanup portion of the
job.
It's just another day at work for these two. Except
for a newly-added wrinkle: Now that they've informed their daughter about the mission, Philip rightfully wonders aloud, "Should we tell Paige about
this?"
You know you're in deep when disposing of a dead body
is the easier task at hand.
Stray observations
• The Burov family
home is no longer a safe haven for Oleg: Now that he's been threatened with an
incriminating cassette tape, it feels as if even the walls of his childhood
bedroom are closing in on him. It's a slow-burn story line, but one that's
fascinating to watch. He doesn't want to continue betraying his country, but
the all-American Stan Beeman may be his only ally at this point.
• The other
slow-burn story line this season that has massive blow-up potential later on is
Mischa's glacial-pace journey to America. He's gotten as far as Ljubljana, Yugoslavia, but getting into Austria may be tough given the
goon that has just taken most of his cash.
• It was no Bennigan's, but a night
out between the Morozovs and the "Eckerts" at the bowling alley (those
Jennings sure do
love to bowl), at the top of the episode proved productive for
Philip, Elizabeth and Tuan. Thanks to an in-Russian spat between Alexei and his
wife, Evgheniya, "Brad" and "Dee" learn the
reason why Pasha isn't too happy with his new
life in the good ol' U.S. of A (and frankly, neither is Evgheniya): Alexei's wife and son weren't given any advance
warning that he was going to defect. It's vital intel for future exploitation,
and it adds a new layer of compassion for Evgheniya and Pasha, but I'm ready
for a turning point in this story line. Alexei's nonstop complaining about how
awful the Soviet Union is — and Tuan's counteractive whines about how ungrateful
the Morozovs are — is tiresome, and we're only on the third episode.
• The Americans has
always been really smart about infusing realism into the most mundane aspects
of intelligence missions: When Philip and Elizabeth are changing out of their
Brad and Dee Eckert disguises and discussing Tuan's great instincts, they still
look like they're just an ordinary couple sharing a mirror before heading out
on a date night.
• I thought it was
a nice touch to show Philip still suffering from the torment of his Dickensian childhood. The brief flashback serves two purposes: One is that these
demons never really went away. The other is how the memories of his own
post-war starvation could re-energize his commitment to the Soviet cause.
The Americans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
Eastern on FX.
