Start your engines and may the best bar, win.

A brand new season of RuPaul's Drag Race begins this Friday. The show is airing at 8:00 p.m. on VH1 and we're in for a larger than life premiere. With guest judge Lady Gaga joining in on the fun, we're anticipating our wigs being fully snatched.

We're also anticipating bars being packed for viewing parties. If you're looking to head out with your friends to watch the show, here are the best options to catch the season nine premiere in New York City.

The Super Trailer is here! Gag on the #DragRace S9 extravaganza & our EXTRA special guest judges! 3/24 8/7c @VH1 https://t.co/qNNQr7Jc1N https://t.co/lZ2VTKm0mp

Bars throwing premiere parties for the big season opener in the city include a mix of gay bars and straight bars. Venues like Hardware Bar, Therapy NYC, Boxers NYC, Albatross Bar, Rockbar NYC and Suite Bar NYC are all throwing viewing parties for the show.

It'd probably be wise to call ahead and book a table for you and your girls ahead of the show's premiere.

