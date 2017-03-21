Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said at a marathon confirmation hearing that if President Donald Trump ever asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark abortion rights case — he would have "walked out the door."

"It's not what judges do," Gorsuch said when asked the question by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch says he "would have walked out the door" if Trump had asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade https://t.co/zWPBBcAiA0 https://t.co/W6c0xysAtg

Gorsuch, for his part, did not divulge his personal beliefs on abortion. When asked what he thought about the 1973 decision, he simply said it "is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court."

Gorsuch calls Roe v. Wade "a precedent of the United States Supreme Court

However his comment to Graham was meant to show his independence, making a case of noting he would not take his marching orders from Trump and instead base decisions in every case on the law.

"I don't believe in litmus tests for judges," Gorsuch said early on in the hearing, saying Trump never, "asked me for any commitments, any kind of promises, for how I'd rule in any kind of case."