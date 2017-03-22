I minute since we've had a new episode of Empire. Actually, it's been a few months.

Empire returns with brand new episodes starting Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The show has been on a break since December, with the last episode being episode nine, "A Furnace for Your Foe."

Cookie and company return with a bang in the newest episode, titled "Sound Fury," and it looks to be an explosive episode.

It looks like Lucious has a new musical venture and Cookie is ready to take him down. Here is the official synopsis of the episode via TV Guide:

After launching a deadly missile at Angelo, Lucious announces his new music project, Inferno, and puts everyone on notice — especially Cookie, who then vows to knock him off his throne for good. Meanwhile, Jamal befriends musician Tory Ash during his stay in rehab; Andre continues with his plan to take over Empire; and Hakeem and Tiana battle Nessa for a spot in the music showcase.

You can watch an all new episode of Empire on Fox on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you're looking to spend the day catching up on the season so far, you can head to FoxNow to stream episodes of the show.

