Lollapalooza, one of the year's biggest music festivals, is right around the corner. Organizers have released the lineup for the event, which will be held Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 at Grant Park in Chicago.

There are over from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m for all four days. Here is everything you need to know about the massive music event.

Lineup

As always, Lollapalooza is enlisting a wide array of artists this year. The full lineup can be seen h

Some highlights for Thursday, Aug. 3 include Muse, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Migos and Kaytranada. On Friday, Aug. 4, the Killers, Blink-182, Phantogram and Little Dragon are some of the big names on the bill.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Chicago's own Chance the Rapper is headlining and the xx, Glass Animals, Banks and 21 Savage will perform. On the final day, Arcade Fire, Big Sean, the Shins, Rae Sremmurd and Sampha are among the acts scheduled.

Lorde performing at Coachella in 2016 Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tickets

There are three ticket tiers available for Lollapolooza, including general admission, VIP and platinum access.

The four-day general admission ticket package, priced at $335 plus taxes and fees, is sold out. Individual day tickets for are also sold out. Thursday and Sunday general admission tickets are still available for $120 each, plus fees.

Festival goers attend Lollapolooza in 2016. Source: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

VIP four-day tickets are $2,200 plus fees. An individual day VIP ticket costs $650 each. VIP ticket holders will have a dedicated entrance, access to special viewing platforms and shaded lounge seating as some of their special treatment.

For platinum-level tickets, four-day packages are $4,200 and individual platinum day tickets cost $2,800 each. The platinum experience includes a

Children under the age of 10 are free with a ticket-holding adult. There is a limit of two children per adult, according to the .

Getting around

Lollapalooza's organizers suggest that attendees use Chicago's public system or ride-sharing to get to the festival. There will also be bicycle racks available for cyclists. For those driving, a 24-hour parking garage is located near Grant Park. Individuals can reserve a spot in advance for Lollapalooza using their page on the s parking reservation app called SpotHero.

