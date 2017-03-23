One of President Donald Trump's signature campaign promises to repeal and replace Obamacare hangs in the balance, as Republicans try and corral enough votes for their Obamacare replacement bill.

Things are not looking good for the House GOP's bill — formally called the American Health Care Act — with more than two-dozen House Republicans on all ends of the ideological spectrum saying they are either voting against or strongly leaning toward voting against the bill.

Republicans can only afford to lose 21 Republican votes for the legislation, assuming that no House Democrats vote for the bill.

Ahead of Thursday's scheduled vote, it appears they will lose more than that.

Here's a running tally of the House Republicans who have said they are leaning against or voting no on the AHCA.

Strong no (25)

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), who tweeted on March 20, "While I've been in Congress, I can't recall a more universally detested piece of legislation than this GOP health care bill."

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) told the Huffington Post he is a no.

Rep. Rod Blum (R-Iowa), who tweeted March 21, "#AHCA doesn't do enough to lower premiums for hardworking Americans. I'm a "no" on current version - need to drive down actual costs!"

Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), who voted against the bill during a vote in the House Budget Committee, calling the bill "malpractice."

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who tweeted on March 21, "I'll vote NO on #AHCA b/c it doesn't deliver on the promise I made to #AL05 to fully repeal ObamaCare."

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who said in a statement on March 21 that, "As currently written, I cannot support the American Health Care Act."

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), who tweeted Wednesday he's "still a no vote."

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) tweeted Wednesday he's against the bill because, "In its current state, AHCA doesn't fully repeal and replace Obamacare. GOP needs to follow through on their promise."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who said in a statement that he cannot support the bill "in its current form."

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) told CNN on March 21 that he is "still a no vote."

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who is against the bill and says changes need to be made.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), whose spokesman told NBC News that Harris is a no.

Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) is among Republicans not backing the bill, p

R a moderate Republican running in a district Hillary Clinton carried in November, said in a statement that, "Despite some promising reforms, I do not support the proposal before the House in its current form."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Fox News the bill does not actually repeal Obamacare, and thus he is a no.

Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho), tweeted on March 16 that, "Our goal is to reduce the costs of healthcare for every American. This bill doesn't do that."

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.) told reporters on March 21 that he is voting against the AHCA.

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.) tweeted Wednesday, "Regrettably, current healthcare proposal falls far short & is not better for #SouthJersey. I will be voting no on American Health Care Act."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is voting against the bill, citing a number of calls to his office from folks against the legislation.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a vocal critic of the bill. Trump even threatened him during a meeting with Trump on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, saying he would lose his seat in 2018 if he voted no. Still, that did not move Meadows to support the bill.

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), another moderate Republican in a district Clinton carried in November, tweeted earlier this week, "I intend to vote NO on #AHCA as written due to its negative impacts on #SoFla's poor and elderly."

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) voted against the AHCA in the House Budget Committee.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) said in a statement, "After reviewing this legislation and receiving the Congressional Budget Office score today, it is clear that this bill is not consistent with the repeal and replace principles for which I stand."

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) said it's possible he could vote for the bill, but is currently a no, according to the Hill, a Capitol Hill publication.

Rep. David Young (R-Iowa), who represents a swing seat in Iowa, said in a statement on Wednesday that, "I cannot support it in its' present form."

Leaning or likely to vote no (3)

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) — Amodei said in an interview with the Associated Press that he's a likely no.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) told the Hill he's leaning no.

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) said in a statement that he's, "Not convinced this is the best approach. I remain committed to repealing Obamacare, but right now we have to see if this bill is the right approach to solving the Obamacare problems. As written, I'm not convinced it does."