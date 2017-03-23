The House of Representatives is expected to vote on Republicans' health care bill, the American Health Care Act, on Thursday. The exact time of the vote hasn't been set by Republican leadership yet, but it's expected to happen late in the day, as the bill still doesn't have the votes it needs to pass.

House GOP leadership indicated they would vote on the bill Thursday whether or not it had enough support to pass.

House Speaker Paul Ryan strides to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

As of Thursday morning, 29 House Republicans had come out against the bill (and three more had said they likely wouldn't vote for it). The GOP can afford to lose only 21 members, assuming no Democrats vote for the bill.

According to multiple media reports, Trump spent Wednesday evening and Thursday morning cajoling House Republicans and offering concessions in exchange for their support.

Trump reportedly offered to remove a provision that would require all insurance plans to offer basic benefits in exchange for the support of hardline conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus. But that move reportedly alienated moderate Republicans.