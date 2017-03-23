The Mass Effect: Andromeda character creator isn't as robust as those in other BioWare games, but there's still plenty of options to create a customized character you'll be happy to spend dozens of hours with over the course of your play-through.

In fact, there's a tool built into Mass Effect: Andromeda that will eventually let you upload your character to the Mass Effect Archives website. You'll also be able to import other people's custom Ryders if you like the look someone else achieved.

Unfortunately, the Mass Effect Archives site is still in beta — so this import feature is not available yet — but here's what you need to know about it.

Mass Effect: Andromeda: Character importing through Mass Effect Archives

If you want to import and export your character data, you'll need to create an account on the Mass Effect Archives website. This feature isn't yet available either, but check back regularly for it to go online. The Mass Effect Twitter will probably publish updates as they come, so make sure to follow that account.

It looks like the 'Mass Effect' Archives site will let players rate other users' face designs Source: 'Mass Effect' Archives

If you're playing on a console, you should also make sure that you have your EA account linked to your PSN or Xbox Live account. You can do this through the settings menu on the game's starting page.

It's not clear exactly how importing will work once the feature goes live. Ideally, you'll be able to browse faces right from within the game itself rather than having to write down some long input code.

When we know more about this character importing feature, we'll let you know.

