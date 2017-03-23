Yeah, yeah, everyone likes the Mass Effect franchise for its moral decision making and exciting sci-fi action — but the real reason everyone likes it is because you get to smooch hot aliens in space. But if you're trying to play Mass Effect: Andromeda and role-play Ryder as a gay male, you can only romance human dudes.

And some Mass Effect: Andromeda fans are convinced that a same-sex romance involving male Ryder and his Angaran teammate Jaal was cut from the game before release. And they're pissed.

Here's what's going on.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Romances: Fans think a same-sex Jaal romance was scrapped

In the time leading up to Mass Effect: Andromeda's release, some fans say they data mined — meaning, they dug through the game's code — some evidence that Jaal was a romance option for both male and female versions of Ryder.

But then, when Mass Effect: Andromeda came out a few days later — no dice. The only two same-sex romance options for Scott Ryder are Gil and Reyes — two humans, neither of whom are one of Ryder's main squadmates.

It's not clear exactly why fans were convinced the data mines pointed to Jaal being bi — or how reliable this evidence was — but they think it could be proof that there were plans to make Jaal a romance option for male Ryder that was later scrapped.

Also yes. And alien kisses for boys and girls as well. https://t.co/sqivOvSdOG

The other evidence for this conspiracy lies in a tweet from Mac Walters, creative director on Mass Effect: Andromeda. In it, he appears to promise a fan there are same-sex romance options involving alien partners for both male and female Ryder. This, of course, isn't the case in the final version of the game.

Theoretically, you could interpret Walters' tweet to mean there are simply some alien romance options for both sexes in addition to the same-sex options, but this seems to be the most concrete thing fans are holding onto as proof that something they were promised has been snatched away.

Regardless of whether Jaal was planned to be a romance option for male Ryder and then scrapped — or whether that was never in the cards at all — fans are speaking up to let BioWare know that they're not happy with their human-only romance options.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Romances: Fans use #MakeJaalBi to get BioWare's attention

On Twitter and Tumblr, fans who buy into the theory that BioWare cut the same-sex Jaal romance are urging each other to use the hashtag #MakeJaalBi to voice their anger. To them, it's yet another example of the gaming world turning a blind eye to those who don't fit into the stereotype of a straight, male gamer — that anything not targeting that demographic is a secondary, unimportant goal. Others are using the hashtag simply to advocate for more male bisexual representation in general.

MakeJaalBi because the ME franchise took 5 years to get a single bi male squadmate, and 5 more to revert back to none. It's abysmal.

makejaalbi remember the others who were coded as bi but there "wasn't enough time"?

MakeJaalBi Stop cutting off LGBT content when in a time crunch. We're not disposable or an afterthought.

@bioware Stop overpromising and underdelivering. Give your fans the freedom to kiss aliens with their dude Ryders! #MakeJaalBi

MakeJaalBi Nobody here thinks you were being malicious. But what we got wasn't what was promised and it just shows a lack of awareness

I love Mass Effect and the original trilogy is one of my favorite series of games, but yeah gays like aliens too! #MakeJaalBi

Mic has reached out to BioWare for comment and will update with any response.

