John Mayer is pulling a Taylor Swift and writing about a former love. The 39-year-old singer and guitar player revealed on Thursday that his new song, "Still Feel Like Your Man," is about his ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" Mayer told the New York Times. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."



Perry and Mayer had an on-and-off relationship. They reportedly began dating in August 2012, but had broken up by March the following year. They rekindled their romance again a few months later, but split for good in February 2014. Perry went on to date Orlando Bloom, but the two recently ended their relationship.

"Still Feel Like Your Man" lyrics and audio

"Still Feel Like Your Man" is off of John Mayer's new album, The Search for Everything. Check out the lyrics below, courtesy of Genius, to see what Mayer has to say about Perry a little over three years after their breakup.

I still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

I still feel

I still feel

I still feel like your man

The prettiest girl in the room she wants me

I know because she told me so

She says come over

I'd like to get to know you

But I just don't think I can

'Cause I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man





I still keep your shampoo in my shower

In case you wanna wash your hair

And I know you probably found yourself someone

somewhere

But I do not really care

'Cause as long as it is there

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

Still feel like your man, oh mama

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man, your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

Still feel like your man, oh mama

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man, your man

(Ever since the day we met, ever since the day we met)

Still like the letters in your name and how they feel, babe

Still think I'm never gonna find another you

Still like to leave the party early and go home, babe

And don't you know, babe

I'd rather sit here on my own and be alone, babe

'Cause I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

(I still feel like) Still feel like your man (oh honey)

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

Still feel like your man (And I don't know why)

Still feel like your man

I still feel like

I still feel like

I still feel like

I still, I still



