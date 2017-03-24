The Nintendo Switch is but it's not without its faults. The included dock has been scratching some devices, while other early adopters the device's software crashing at times. If your Nintendo Switch is like ours, it's frozen at least once. Clearly, we're not alone.

Here's where to do to fix the machine and get back to gaming if your Nintendo Switch is frozen and not working.

Nintendo Switch frozen: How to bring your game console back to life

If your Nintendo Switch freezes, you have a few options. The first you'll want to try comes from iMore, which suggests docking and then undocking the Switch. Putting the device in the dock may not seem like much, but shooting your game from your handheld screen to your television display interrupts nearly everything taking place within the console. Snap your Switch out of it by sliding it into its dock and then taking it out again.

If you're on the road and the dock is unavailable to you, the power button should come to your rescue. Mashable says to hold the power button for 15 seconds. Afterward, press it normally as if you were turning on the system.

In the worst cases of your Nintendo Switch freezing, you'll see this: a blue screen of death.

If this happens to your device, contact Nintendo and see if they can repair your system for you. T .

