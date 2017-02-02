Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad: 20 comparison photos with Wii U, 3DS, iPhone and more
Mic

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad: 20 comparison photos with Wii U, 3DS, iPhone and more

By Xavier Harding
 | 

The Nintendo Switch's release is just about a month away, and interest is steadily building as that March 3 release date approaches. If you're wondering how the Switch stacks up next to the Wii U and other devices, you're in luck: We took a ton of comparison photos at the official Nintendo event and we're sharing them all now.

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad size comparison: How does the console stack up physically?

The Nintendo Switch is tiny when viewed next to the Wii U GamePad. It's also worth mentioning that while the Wii U GamePad only works when it's near the actual Wii U console, the Switch tablet is the entire console. So Nintendo's latest console is playable at home and on the go.

When compared to the Wii U GamePad, it's clear Nintendo worked hard to slim down the Switch. Reducing the overall size and making the Joy-Con controllers removable makes for a very attractive proposition for gamers. If you were happy playing Nintendo games on the Wii U GamePad, you'll probably love the Switch.

But enough about that, on to the product shots:

Wii U vs Nintendo Switch size comparisonSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Wii U vs Nintendo Switch size comparison  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch beneath an iPhone 7 PlusSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch beneath an iPhone 7 Plus  Xavier Harding/Mic
Wii U GamePad, 3DS and Nintendo Switch in dockSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Wii U GamePad, 3DS and Nintendo Switch in dock  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch in dock, 3DS and Wii U GamePadSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch in dock, 3DS and Wii U GamePad  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch in the included dock with game card slot picturedSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch in the included dock with game card slot pictured  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch thickness inside included dockSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch thickness inside included dock  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePadSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U thicknessSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U thickness  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad thicknessSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad thickness  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS vs. Switch vs. Wii U GamePadSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS vs. Switch vs. Wii U GamePad  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thicknessSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thickness  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thicknessSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thickness  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS vs. SwitchSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS vs. Switch  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS resistive touchscreen vs. Switch capacitive touchscreenSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo 3DS resistive touchscreen vs. Switch capacitive touchscreen  Xavier Harding/Mic

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad Size Comparison: Controllers

Most game consoles offer just one way to play games, but the Nintendo Switch presents players with not just one, but several (expensive) ways to play.

Two Joy-Cons (which on their own cost $80 as a pair, or $50 for just one) come included with the Nintendo Switch, while the Pro Controller can be bought separately (at $70). Here's how they stack up to current controller options.

Blue and red Joy-Con on top of the Wii U GamePadSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Blue and red Joy-Con on top of the Wii U GamePad  Xavier Harding/Mic
Right Joy-Con controller next to 3DSSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Right Joy-Con controller next to 3DS  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Pro controller vs Wii U Pro ControllerSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Pro controller vs Wii U Pro Controller  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip vs Wii U Pro ControllerSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip vs Wii U Pro Controller  Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con GripSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip  Xavier Harding/Mic
Xbox One controller, Wii U Pro Controller, Nintendo Switch Charging Grip and Playstation 4 controllerSource: Xavier Harding/Mic
Xbox One controller, Wii U Pro Controller, Nintendo Switch Charging Grip and Playstation 4 controller  Xavier Harding/Mic

Check out more Nintendo news and reviews coverage

Scroll through our other photo comparison of the Switch versus portable gadgets. For more info on the Nintendo Switch, check out details on the console's pricerelease datepreordersbattery life and our hands-on review. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario OdysseyLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSplatoon 2Xenoblade Chronicles 21-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage