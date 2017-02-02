The Nintendo Switch's release is just about a month away, and interest is steadily building as that March 3 release date approaches. If you're wondering how the Switch stacks up next to the Wii U and other devices, you're in luck: We took a ton of comparison photos at the official Nintendo event and we're sharing them all now.
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad size comparison: How does the console stack up physically?
The Nintendo Switch is tiny when viewed next to the Wii U GamePad. It's also worth mentioning that while the Wii U GamePad only works when it's near the actual Wii U console, the Switch tablet is the entire console. So Nintendo's latest console is playable at home and on the go.
When compared to the Wii U GamePad, it's clear Nintendo worked hard to slim down the Switch. Reducing the overall size and making the Joy-Con controllers removable makes for a very attractive proposition for gamers. If you were happy playing Nintendo games on the Wii U GamePad, you'll probably love the Switch.
But enough about that, on to the product shots:
Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad Size Comparison: Controllers
Most game consoles offer just one way to play games, but the Nintendo Switch presents players with not just one, but several (expensive) ways to play.
Two Joy-Cons (which on their own cost $80 as a pair, or $50 for just one) come included with the Nintendo Switch, while the Pro Controller can be bought separately (at $70). Here's how they stack up to current controller options.
