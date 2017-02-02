The Nintendo Switch's release is just about a month away, and interest is steadily building as that March 3 release date approaches. If you're wondering how the Switch stacks up next to the Wii U and other devices, you're in luck: We took a ton of comparison photos at the official Nintendo event and we're sharing them all now.

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad size comparison: How does the console stack up physically?

The Nintendo Switch is tiny when viewed next to the Wii U GamePad. It's also worth mentioning that while the Wii U GamePad only works when it's near the actual Wii U console, the Switch tablet is the entire console. So Nintendo's latest console is playable at home and on the go.

When compared to the Wii U GamePad, it's clear Nintendo worked hard to slim down the Switch. Reducing the overall size and making the Joy-Con controllers removable makes for a very attractive proposition for gamers. If you were happy playing Nintendo games on the Wii U GamePad, you'll probably love the Switch.

But enough about that, on to the product shots:

Xavier Harding/Mic Wii U vs Nintendo Switch size comparison

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch beneath an iPhone 7 Plus

Xavier Harding/Mic Wii U GamePad, 3DS and Nintendo Switch in dock

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch in dock, 3DS and Wii U GamePad

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch in the included dock with game card slot pictured

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch thickness inside included dock

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U thickness

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad thickness

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo 3DS vs. Switch vs. Wii U GamePad

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thickness

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch vs. 3DS thickness

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo 3DS vs. Switch

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo 3DS resistive touchscreen vs. Switch capacitive touchscreen

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii U GamePad Size Comparison: Controllers

Most game consoles offer just one way to play games, but the Nintendo Switch presents players with not just one, but several (expensive) ways to play.

Two Joy-Cons (which on their own cost $80 as a pair, or $50 for just one) come included with the Nintendo Switch, while the Pro Controller can be bought separately (at $70). Here's how they stack up to current controller options.

Xavier Harding/Mic Blue and red Joy-Con on top of the Wii U GamePad

Xavier Harding/Mic Right Joy-Con controller next to 3DS

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch Pro controller vs Wii U Pro Controller

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip vs Wii U Pro Controller

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip

Xavier Harding/Mic Xbox One controller, Wii U Pro Controller, Nintendo Switch Charging Grip and Playstation 4 controller

