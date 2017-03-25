The internet likes Trump the way Trump likes his steak — well done.
On Friday, after making months of promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump and House Republicans failed to amass the votes necessary to pass the American Health Care Act, the Republican replacement bill.
As Trump spent Friday evening licking his wounds, the internet roared up the grill for some prime POTUS roasting.
Some tweets went after Paul Ryan and Republicans generally, in addition to Trump.
Apparently, Trump hasn't heard any of these criticisms and instead blamed House Democrats for the bill's failure.
Sure, Jan.