The internet likes the way Trump likes his steak — well done.

On Friday, after making months of promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump and House Republicans failed to amass the votes necessary to pass the American Health Care Act, the Republican replacement bill.

As Trump spent Friday evening licking his wounds, the internet roared up the grill for some prime POTUS roasting.

Republicans have tried and failed to kill Obamacare for seven years. Trumpcare died in 17 days.

Trump must be so pissed on right now.

Bills that failed because of Trump: 1. Trumpcare 2. Billy Bush

Ryan: (Trump) did everything he possibly could. [Flashback to yesterday, Trump pretending to drive a big big truck] Narrator: He hadn't.

Trump heads back to the White House to regroup!

Another day, another Trump failure https://t.co/dbpWSnbJWY

Some tweets went after Paul Ryan and Republicans generally, in addition to Trump.

So, how's y'all lil health care bill going?

Republicans had 7 years to come up with a good alternative to the ACA. They failed. It's like the "Batman v Superman" of bills.

And then ... wait for it ... they withdrew the bill!

Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act

fitting that the republican plan for healthcare is to pull out on time

also appropriate, i guess, that there was no Plan B https://t.co/XkDR42JmYG

Paul Ryan promised you a big bowl of nothing and by God, he delivered.

I don't mean to add insult to injury, Paul Ryan, but Ayn Rand's ghost just called and she's very disappointed in you.

BREAKING: Democrats react to reports that Republican healthcare bill has failed. https://t.co/v6xPDiUVSQ

When you control every chamber of government and you finally get the chance you dreamed of to screw over poor people and still fail. #AHCA

SEVEN YEARS OF "WE WILL REPEAL AND REPLACE" AND THEN WITH CONTROL OF THE SENATE, HOUSE AND WHITE HOUSE, THEY COMBUST IN A BLAZE OF STUPID

Apparently, Trump hasn't heard any of these criticisms and instead blamed House Democrats for the bill's failure.

Sure, Jan.