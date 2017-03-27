Think of a time you were told by someone — a coworker, a friend or a partner — that you had a huge chunk of food in your teeth. Remember that split-second of abject humiliation. Everyone saw. You're finished in this town.

Remember that huge sigh of relief once you'd fixed it. Nobody else would see. You may be able to remain in this town after all.

Now imagine you're White House Press Secretary and you just addressed the public with a mystery chunk in your teeth. And even after you remove it, there's still video. And screenshots. And memes.

That's the kind of Monday Sean Spicer is having.

If you watched Spicer's press conference today, you might not have noticed anything out of the ordinary: he gave his daily briefing on the state of the Trump administration all while staying calm and collected despite, you know, everything.

To Spicer, it probably felt like business as usual. But many people watching were transfixed on what appeared to be a huge piece of spinach (or other such leafy green) stuck between his bottom teeth.

Sean #Spicer's teeth are #sanctuarycities for spinach. #Pressconference #PressBriefing #SeanSpicer

Needless to say, it became a viral moment. Twitter ended up having a field day with Spicer's #SaladGate:

Lettuce be clear...????"-sean spicer

@robhuebel Hypocrisy. Sean Spicer's teeth are absolutely a Sanctuary City for kale and other leafy greens. Sad!

@PressSec @seanspicer Stuff stuck in your teeth on TV during press briefing means no one has ur back. U're on ur own. Good luck w that. @CNN

In theory I'm listening to the WH press briefing. In reality I'm trying to figure out if Spicer has lettuce in his bottom teeth.

Since no one believes a word that comes from @seanspicer's mouth but has to look at it anyway, this was the focus of his @presssec briefing:

@seanspicer at the #PressBriefing had something green on his teeth. This asshole chews 5 packs of gum a day, but evidently doesn't floss

The rotting food in @PressSec Sean Spicer's teeth is distracting and makes it hard to absorb today's WH misinformation. ;^P

Fairly or unfairly, this isn't the first time Spicer has been critiqued for his appearance before: Just days after inauguration, Trump reportedly forced him to wear better fitting, darker suits, according to the Washington Post. In early March, Spicer wore an upside-down American flag pin — which is, according to federal law, a distress signal — at a press conference.

Trump is about to burst into the press room and yell YOU HAVE FOOD IN YOUR FUCKING TEETH at Sean Spicer any minute now.

As potentially embarrassing as this may be for Spicer, it isn't nearly as stomach-churning as the white particle that danced on Ted Cruz's lip during a live GOP debate.

Or the way he got rid of it — which, once seen, cannot be unseen.

Ted Cruz lip debris is our generation's Zapruder film. #GOPDebate https://t.co/Ycq3Fw0kSh

Lettuce hope for Spicer's sake that his appearance-obsessed boss romaines none-the-wiser about his press secretary's dental snafu.