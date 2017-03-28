The original StarCraft is making a comeback, but this time around, it's going to look, sound and perform a heck of a lot better.

Blizzard just announced StarCraft: Remastered, a collection of the original StarCraft and its expansion, Brood War, for PC and Mac. Blizzard hasn't announced a price or a release date yet, but there is a pretty sweet new trailer that shows off what it'll look like.

In celebration of the remaster, the original StarCraft — pixels and all — will be free to download from Blizzard's site sometime later in the week.

StarCraft Remastered announcement trailer

Here's the full announcement trailer that illustrates what StarCraft Remastered looks like with the jump to 4K resolution and support for widescreen displays. It looks like Blizzard is trying to preserve the original colors and art direction, but just clean everything up a bit and bring it up to snuff.

StarCraft: Remastered: Comparing the old and new versions

The trailer whips past those comparison shots of the old and new versions of StarCraft pretty quickly, so we've broken everything down into some screenshots that you can use to really get a feel for how it's been updated.

Here's a screenshot of some Zerg in the original.

The original 'StarCraft' from 1998 Source: Blizzard Entertainment

And here's a similar shot in the update.

Here's a shot of a Terran base in the original.

The original 'StarCraft' from 1998 Source: Blizzard Entertainment

And here's what it looks like now.

And, finally, here's a pixelated-looking Protoss base from StarCraft.

The original 'StarCraft' from 1998 Source: Mic

Here's what that same base will look like when StarCraft: Remastered comes out later this year.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our deep dive into how female Overwatch players are dealing with online harassment, an article about a fan movement advocating for more same-sex romance options in Mass Effect, a cool making-of video for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and an article about what a Bechdel test for gaming might look like.