The Mass Effect series has always had compelling and touching story moments, but these more realistic elements always feel a bit silly when they bump up against traditional gaming conventions. Case in point: in-game romances.

Unlike in real life, to woo a character in Mass Effect: Andromeda, all you have to do is check a series of boxes — and boom, they're yours for the kissing. Cora Harper, one of your squadmates in Mass: Effect Andromeda, is one such romanceable companion. Here's what you need to know if she's on your smooch list.

(Editor's note: Spoilers for Mass Effect: Andromeda ahead.)

Mass Effect: Andromeda romance guide: How to romance Cora

First off, make sure you're playing as male Ryder. Cora is straight and only interested in a romance with you if you're playing male Ryder. Sorry.

The gist of romancing just about every character is this: Go find them on the Tempest after every main-story mission and talk to them. If there's a dialogue option with a romance icon — the filled heart icon in the center of the wheel's left half, not the empty heart in the upper-left corner — choose that option.

Also, make sure you're checking your in-game email regularly and completing any ally-centric loyalty quests that involve them. Those will often unlock new dialogue scenes with romance options, too. In general, you need to flirt with a character three times before the steamier romance scenes unlock.

That's the process you'll need to use when romancing Cora. You can — and should — flirt with her several times over the course of the story, but you'll know you've sealed the deal when she invites you to visit Prodromos with her, according to USgamer. When you're watching the scene where Cora is planting a garden, you should have the option to kiss her. Then, when you return to the Nexus, check your email. You should be able to speak to Cora and see another, much sexier scene.

Mass Effect: Andromeda romance guide: Cora's romance scenes

If you're not interested in actually romancing Cora but want to know what the romance scenes are like, the below YouTube video includes all of the romance scenes between Cora and Ryder — yes, even the steamy NSFW one.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news and updates

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a look at the #MakeJaalBi fan movement and an overview of the historic lack of gay romance options in Mass Effect.