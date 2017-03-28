A brand-new patch just hit the PC version of Overwatch. Before you get your hopes up, no, it doesn't include the buffs to Lúcio that are on the public test realm just yet.

Enhancing combat routines." Orisa is now available in Competitive Play. Good luck, heroes! ???? https://t.co/rER5X1pJ0D

Unfortunately, this is just a bug-fixing patch for a few characters — especially Orisa, just in time for her debut in the competitive mode. Read on for the full patch notes.

Overwatch update patch notes

General

• Fixed a bug that prevented the Damage Amplified stat from appearing in the scoreboard at the end of a game



Heroes

• Fixed a bug to prevent Orisa to deploy her Supercharger inside of the payload

• Fixed a bug that prevented Sombra's "BOOP" voice line from playing

Orisa's movement now slows slightly while firing in midair



Developer Comments: Much like D.Va's Fusion Cannons, Orisa's Fusion Driver is intended to slow her movement while she is firing. However, unlike D.Va, there was an issue that prevented this slow from working while firing from the air.

