For a k at the Professional BusinessWomen of California conference on Tuesday in San Francisco, Hillary Clinton arrived looking like a s boss.

For her speech, which included a defense of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and journalist April D. Ryan (who was reprimanded by press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday), Clinton swapped her usual vibrant pantsuit for a blouse covered in flora and a black leather jacket.

Hillary Clinton at the Professional BusinessWomen of California conference on Tuesday in San Francisco Source: Ben Margot/AP

WATCH: And here's the video of @HillaryClinton defending WH reporter @AprilDRyan and Congresswoman @MaxineWaters https://t.co/VPK9doFxTe

The former secretary of state wore a black leather jacket, an international symbol for being an unapologetic badass. That's a boss move if we've ever seen one.

Marlon Brando who?

Madonna what?

Clinton did not come to play with y'all in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Naturally, Twitter, almost immediately, erupted in glee.

Hillary Clinton's new look for 2017? Trading the pantsuit for the black leather jacket.

To many, Clinton really just looked like a badass.

I really like @HillaryClinton wearing a leather jacket. Makes her look badass https://t.co/l5MKIdllMb

Just saw video of Hillary ripping the racism pervading Fox & Trump's admin. She looks badass in her black leather jacket! @HillaryClinton

Hillary Clinton wearing leather is so good that Camille Paglia might even write a column about how she suddenly likes her now

Yay for "no fucks left" @HillaryClinton rocking a leather jacket and truth! ??? https://t.co/dDIFUspO3p

She really did come to slay.

Dita came to slay in this leather tho https://t.co/t03fEO87bv

Just look at her, minding her own business, channeling Pat Benatar and making people emotional on Twitter.

@yashar @HillaryClinton is out here serving Pat Benatar realness in a perfectly snug leather jacket all while dropping knowledge #slayme https://t.co/sznT0zujDO

She's just doing her, as she damn well should.