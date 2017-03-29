The Nintendo Switch stock situation hasn't been the smoothest for many buyers. It's not often that the device sees a restock, and when it does GameStop forces purchasers to buy it as part of a bundle that requires more money up front for games you might not actually want. Other stores like Toys R Us have seen their Switch stock updated to provide potential owners with more units. Now, it's Best Buy's turn.

Nintendo Switch stock update: Brace yourselves, a Best Buy restock is coming

The blue and yellow retailer tweeted on the evening of March 28 to confirm the return of Nintendo Switch stock. Here's the actual tweet:

3/29. Noon CT. Limited quantities of the #NintendoSwitch and NES Classic will be available online. @NintendoAmerica https://t.co/Yux4ba9VQ6

The Nintendo Switch's return to the store is joined by the flavor text, "Be ready because these won't last long." Not very inspiring for potential buyers who want to simply walk into a store whenever and grab a Switch. Less inspiring is the tweet's engagement: 600+ retweets and 1,500+ hearts mean the secret's out. Among those retweets is the official Nintendo of America account, meaning many die-hard Nintendo fans have seen the Bat-Signal and read the message loud and clear.

Surprisingly, Best Buy will even have NES Classic Edition stock, an item which (when we contacted numerous local GameStops) many presumed to be discontinued.

Nintendo Switch stock update: How to ensure your purchase of the Switch

With many buyers interested in purchasing the Switch in light of the restock, how can you best go about purchasing the item? The answer: stick very close to your computer or even your smartphone. You'll want to keep Best Buy's Nintendo Switch page open. Head to the console purchase page and refresh repeatedly around the time of 1 p.m. Eastern, even five to 10 minutes before then, just in case (some retailers post their purchase pages early). Make sure to keep both gray and neon color options open in different tabs, you can always buy one and swap out the Joy-Con later.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

L for more Nintendo Switch news? Check out how blind gamers are using the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's left Joy-Con issue turns out to be a hardware problem — find out how to solve it. Find out how to buy a console amidst the recent restock. Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), or find out how to make use of ethernet without the dock and the best way to get alerts when new stock arrives.