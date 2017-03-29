A musical film based on Pharrell Williams' childhood has been picked up by Fox, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Monday. The musician and producer is on a roll with his cinematic endeavors. Here is everything to know about the latest story Pharrell is bringing to the big screen.

Producers

Pharrell Williams with fellow 'Atlantis' co-producer Mimi Valdes Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Pharrell, who has proven his talents in the music and fashion worlds, continues to build on his film producer resume following major success with the Academy Award-nominated Hidden Figures and the 2015 coming of age story Dope. Another film he co-produced with his I Am Other co-founder Mimi Valdes is Roxanne Roxanne, a biopic about the 1980s rapper Roxanne Shante that premiered at Sundance in January. Valdes and Williams will team up again to produce Atlantis.

Netter, who worked with Williams to pitch Atlantis, has also produced hit films including

Release date

Plot

The storyline for the musical film will reportedly borrow the classic Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet theme while taking from Williams's childhood experiences growing up in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Because of Williams' largely hip-hop catalog,

Director and Writer

Atlantis will be brought to life through the directive vision of veteran Broadway director Michael Mayer. Mayer is a who worked on the musicals S and A. Screenwriter Martin Hynes will write the film.

