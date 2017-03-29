In Tuesday night's The Flash, Barry Allen learned that the answer to how to stop Savitar does not lie in the present, but the future. Episode 18 featured the introduction of a new villain, Abra Kadabra, and Barry was once again placed in a position where he had to choose between justice and potentially saving Iris' life. After being captured, Abra Kadabra, who hails from the 64th century, offers Barry a deal: his freedom for Savitar's identity.

It was a compelling offer, but ultimately, Barry decides that he is unwilling to let a mass murderer walk free, and thus allows Gypsy to take Abra Kadabra back to Earth-19, where he will be executed for his crimes. And now, with Abra Kadabra gone, Barry will have to look elsewhere for clues on how to stop Savitar.

So, it appears the Flash will go talk to the only person he knows who has defeated Savitar: the future Barry Allen.

Is that a wheelchair-bound Wally West Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is talking to? Source: The CW Television Network/YouTube

In Episode 19, titled "The Once and Future Flash," Barry will travel to 2024 to learn how to defeat his greatest foe yet. While there, he will interact with a considerably more weathered version of himself, as well as what appears to be a wheelchair-bound Wally West. From the promo alone, it seems that if Barry cannot change the future, things will not be going well for Team Flash.

Back in 2017, the rest of Team Flash will have to deal with an on-the-loose Killer Frost following Caitlin Snow's turning back into the cold-hearted villain after suffering her injuries at the hands of Abra Kadabra. And unfortunately for Team Flash, her being at large just confirms yet another headline from the future.

Finally, here is the bad news: We will have to wait a few weeks to see how everything plays out, because The Flash will be on a hiatus until April 25. So, to hold you over until The Flash returns, here is a promo for season three, episode 19, "The Once and Future Flash":

The Flash returns on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW.

Mic has ongoing coverage of The Flash. Please follow our main The Flash hub here.