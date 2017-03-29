President Donald Trump's approval rating continued to slide in Gallup's most recent daily tracking poll, falling to an abysmal 35% just 68 days into his presidency.

Trump's approval rating is down from 36% earlier this week off the heels of the GOP's embarrassing failure at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care act — a seven-year promise that helped the GOP win both chambers of Congress and aided Trump in winning the presidency.

Nearly two-thirds, or 59%, of Americans disapprove of the way he's handling his job, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Trump approval hits 35% in Gallup tracker, a new low, 59% disapprove. https://t.co/aQRyvQpFBC

At this same time in his presidency, former President Barack Obama had a 61% approval rating in Gallup's tracking poll. Former President George W. Bush had a 53% approval rating in Gallup's tracking poll at the same point in his presidency, while former President Bill Clinton saw a 52% approval rating.