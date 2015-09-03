Mass Effect: Andromeda is full of pivotal moments in which you need to make important decisions. One will come when you're interacting with your shipmates Gil and Kallo, and it involves something decidedly asinine, but you're expected to take sides in the conversation nevertheless.

Unlike with certain conversations back in the original Mass Effect trilogy, you don't have to worry that much about this one. Here's what you need to know when choosing between Gil or Kallo in Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect: Andromeda: Gil or Kallo?

Here's what happens: Kallo asks Gil when he's going to clean up a "repair" on the sensor console and Gil replies that it's actually a redesign. At this point, Ryder can interrupt the conversation, overhearing the argument between the two crewmates. Kallo wants Gil to respect the original design of the ship, but Gil thinks he should be able to tinker with the Tempest as he sees fit. Kallo in turn gets angry with Gil for not respecting convention, and Gil continually baits Kallo by stripping and redesigning items because that's what he feels is best.

You can see where this causes a problem when the two personalities clash: Where Kallo wants to work with blueprints and plans, Gil wants to work sporadically using his knowledge to tinker and reconfigure things on the ship. Both have their strengths, but they can't come to an agreement. Sometimes their arguments will escalate to immature shouting matches that you've got to listen to, and in the end you're going to have to choose who's in the right and who to champion.

According to personal experience — and backed up by SegmentNext — you can side with either Gil or Kallo with no real consequences throughout the rest of the game. You can see the dialogue options play out in the video above. It's still an interesting character interaction. Just be forewarned: If you were planning on romancing Gil, you may not want to anymore after you see how petty he can be.

