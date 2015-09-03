Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 Livestream: When and where to watch the ACMAs online

The Academy of Country Music Awards, aka Country's biggest night, will air on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The 52nd annual awards show is being hosted by Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, and will be broadcast live from the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Performances scheduled for the evening include several of country's current popular acts like Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Daigle and Brett Eldredge.

How to livestream the 2017 ACMAs

For those looking to livestream the show instead of watching on TV, here's how:

By using CBS All Access, you can watch your local CBS network's broadcast online in real time. Sign up for a free one-week trial of the streaming service here. The plan will also include access to 8,500 episodes of CBS shows.

After the trial is over, CBS All Access will cost $5.99 per month for limited commercials while watching TV shows on demand. The no-commercial plan costs $9.99 per month. The site notes that commercials will still air while watching live TV on CBS All Access.

ACMA red carpet live

A special two-hour red carpet pre-show will be available to watch on Twitter Sunday night. You can tune in to the stream here on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers are invited to tweet their questions using the hashtag #AskACM. They may be asked on the red carpet.

The ACMA red carpet livestream will be hosted by actor AJ Gibson, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, country stars Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, and Lisa Lee.

