'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Stuck on Loading Screen: The fix is simple, but frustrating

So you just completed a massive, triumphant story mission in Mass Effect: Andromeda, only to find your game has completely locked up on a seemingly endless loading screen. What gives?

Unfortunately, that's just one of several bugs Mass Effect: Andromeda players have experienced in the short time since the game's release. There's a solution, but it's likely going to set you back a bit.

Mass Effect: Andromeda stuck on loading screen: The solution

Unfortunately, it seems the only way to get past this bug is to close the game altogether and restart it. If you were in a dialogue sequence right before the game got stuck, you'll probably have to redo it. Luckily, Mass Effect: Andromeda is pretty good about auto-saving along the way, so you shouldn't lose too much progress.

It doesn't look like BioWare has commented specifically on this loading-screen bug, but it released a statement via Twitter indicating it would be announcing plans Tuesday to make improvements to the game. Hopefully, it will issue a fix for this loading-screen problem before then — but if not, the issue will likely get addressed soon.

If you experience any other technical issues in Mass Effect: Andromeda, you can report them to Electronic Arts here and see a list of known issues here.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news and updates

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a look at the #MakeJaalBi fan movement and an overview of the historic lack of gay romance options in Mass Effect.