Destiny's Age of Triumph event has given players plenty of chances to collect new and improved versions of old weapons through revamped raids and such. However, that new Necrochasm needs some sweet new gear to go along with it.

If you're a hunter and you want a sweet, glow-y cape, you should go after the Cloak of Legends. Here's how to get it in Destiny Age of Triumph

How to get the Cloak of Legends in Destiny

The new hunter accessory looks cool as hell, as you can see in the video below.

Getting the Cloak of Legends (or the corresponding items for Warlocks and Titans) is easier said than done. You merely have to complete the Age of Triumph quest line you get from the Speaker in the Tower. Per our guide on the subject, that means grinding out a bunch of heroic strikes, nightfalls and other regular things you'd probably be doing anyway if you still play Destiny. At the end, you have to do the weekly featured raid.

Once you've done all that, go back to the Speaker and voila, you now have a rad new cape (or bond or sash if you play the other classes). Please enjoy it before all of your gear is wiped in Destiny 2.

