Today in Trump Russia News: Michael Flynn asks for immunity and gets rebuffed

Today's Trump Russia saga features the return of our old friend, Mike Flynn, he of the 24-day-long National Security Advisor tenure. It would seem that, despite being forced out of the Trump administration, Flynn is still searching for the nearest exit.

Flynn wants immunity

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal first reported that former National Security adviser Michael Flynn is offering to provide testimony to the Senate and House Intelligence Committee investigations as well as the FBI investigation in exchange for immunity.

What possible criminal activity might Flynn want immunity for? I'm glad you asked.

• Lying to the FBI

• Failing to register as a foreign agent

• Accepting money from the Russian government

...And a personal favorite:

• Being party to an international kidnapping conspiracy

Trump says go for it

Trump, for his part, thinks Flynn should totally try and get immunity. Friday morning, he tweeted, "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!"

Often, when Congress or law enforcement grants someone immunity, it is in the service of obtaining key information for a higher level arrest. Perhaps the president hasn't seen enough mob movies.

On Friday, NBC News reported that the Senate had rejected Flynn's immunity request. Though the House and the FBI could still grant him immunity, the Senate decision means things do not look good for the former Trump adviser.

Flynn during the campaign: Immunity means you committed a crime

Asking for immunity is not itself an admission of guilt. Just don't tell Michael Flynn that. On the campaign trail, Flynn and Trump repeatedly harped on the fact that several people in the Clinton email scandal had sought immunity from prosecution, saying, "When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime."