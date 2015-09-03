Mass Effect: Andromeda is popular for having a variety of romance options – from hot human dudes to blue aliens. However if you're looking for an even less humanoid romance option, Vetra might the one for you.

Vetra is one of the slower romances in the game, but she doesn't need much. If you're finally ready to settle down, here's how you can get with Vetra.

Romancing Vetra in Mass Effect: Andromeda

It's important to know that Vetra can be romanced by either the male or female Ryder — although apparently it takes a bit longer with the female Ryder.

To start off the romance dialogue, make sure to say "You're intense. I like it." when you get the opportunity after the first planet. From there, it's mostly self-explanatory. Be sure to ask if she has anyone special in her life. Then when she asks you the same thing, respond with the "hopefully soon" option.

While you're completing Vetra's loyalty mission, tell her "I'm here for you" when prompted. Finally, after you complete the "Hunting the Archon" mission, if you tell Vetra that you're "dreaming of someone," she will send you an invitation to Kadara. Now you'll be set to get some good Vetra smooches.

