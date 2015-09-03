There is plenty to do in Persona 5 – from building relationships to getting a part-time job. On specific dates, you'll even have access to a crossword puzzle mini game.

The crossword puzzle is an easy way to boost your Knowledge stat — and a great way to impress your real-life roommates as they watch you play Persona 5. If you're struggling to fill in the blanks, check out our guide for some help.

Persona 5 crossword puzzle answers

The crossword will appear in Cafe LeBlanc a couple times per month. Each time you will need to answer a single question to get the reward of 2 points of Knowledge.

Twinfinite has put together a handy list of the answers in the order that they appear:

1. Blue Mountain

2. Drip

3. Espresso

4. Americano

5. Bisen

6. Caffeine

7. Cappuccino

8. Colombia

9. Wiener Coffee

10. Sandwich

11. Shockwinds

12. Cheat

13. Ryoko Shukaku

14. Powered by Translate

15. Horoscope

Make sure to take advantage of every crossword opportunity, as it is a fairly easy opportunity to get a stat boost. In addition, don't forget to check out our guide on getting good grades — in Persona 5 that is. You're on your own in real life.

