BioWare finally announced its first post-launch patch, called patch 1.05, for Mass Effect: Andromeda — and it's a big one.

It's mostly a bug fixing, quality-of-life, stability-focused patch, but in a blog post that accompanied those patch notes, BioWare promises to address some bigger issues with game overall, including "male romance options for Scott Ryder" and its lackluster character creator.

Patch 1.05 will begin roll out on April 6. The full patch notes are embedded below — and yes, the patch will include some improvements for its wacky facial animations.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.05 Patch Notes

Here are the full patch notes from BioWare's website. More detailed notes are on the way that will delve into the specifics of the balance changes.

Patch 1.05 Notes



• Improved tutorial placement

• Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression

• Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)

• Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map

• Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs

• Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO

• Fixed various collision issues

• Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn't play or wasn't correct

• Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn't firing on UNCs

• Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times

• Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save

• Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose

• Fixes issues related to some saves

• Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer

• Streaming and stability improvements

In the blog post accompanying the patch notes, BioWare also noted that the following changes are coming in patch 1.05 as well.

This Thursday, we'll release a new patch that addresses technical fixes (crashes, improved performance), but also adds a number of improvements we've heard you ask for, such as:



• Allowing you to skip ahead when traveling between planets in the galaxy map

• Increasing the inventory limits

• Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and asari characters

• Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants

• Improving localized voice over lip sync

• Fixing Ryder's movements when running in a zig zag pattern

• Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer

BioWare teases future patches that will address the fandom's complaints

Once patch 1.05 is out of the way, BioWare promised more updates in the future that will address bigger, more ambitious problems the fandom has with Mass Effect: Andromeda, like its lackluster character creator and relatively slim same-sex romance options for Scott Ryder.

Here's what's on the way in the next two months, according to BioWare:

Over the next two months we'll be rolling out additional patches which will go even deeper and look to improve several areas of the game:



• More options and variety in the character creator

• Improvements to hair and general appearance for characters

• Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations

• Improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder

• Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams



These upcoming patches will also address performance and stability issues. And we're looking at adding more cosmetic items to single player for free.

As more information about updates to Mass Effect: Andromeda becomes available, we'll let you know.

