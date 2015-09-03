In Persona 5, you and your team of phantom thieves are tasked with stealing treasure from sprawling palaces. For each "heist," you'll need to kick things off by sending a calling card to your target, the person responsible for the palace in the first place. How do you send a calling card in Persona 5?

Here's everything you need to know, from my own personal experience with the game.

Persona 5 calling cards: What they are

A calling card is your way of communicating with targets in Persona 5. It's the phantom thieves' signature, notifying targets that they're about to have their treasure stolen. It's a personalized note to both alert targets of the phantom thieves' existence and let everyone know there's knowledge of the targets' wrongdoing out there in the world, like with the first boss, Kamoshida. Once it's time to issue a calling card, you know things are about to go down!

Persona 5 calling cards: How to use them

When you near the end of a palace, you'll be searching for that treasure. You'll have to steal the treasure to face the shadow version of the palace's owner, and therefore steal their heart. You'll want to wait until you've reached the end of the palace and have used up all the time you wanted inside before you use the option given to you to send one. You can head to your phantom thief hideout (the rooftop of the school) and you can use the option located there to send out the card.

Keep in mind that when you send the card, that will end your day. You will go home and go to sleep, and then you'll immediately go out to the palace the next day. Once you send the card, there's no opportunity for you to go to your part-time job, spend time with confidants, or do any additional training.

Only send the calling card when you're absolutely sure you're ready to return to the Palace the next day and face the boss. You get one chance to do this, and when you send your calling card and steal the treasure, the palace will go away. Only opt to send it when you've made all the preparations you feel are necessary.

That's pretty much all you need to know about calling cards. Use them responsibly!

