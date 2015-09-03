In Persona 5, you're a delinquent teen on probation for a year. You have to stay out of trouble at your new school in Tokyo or else your tenuous support structure will completely fall apart. Life is rough.

One way you can stay out of trouble, improve yourself and (most importantly) earn some cash is to find a part-time job.

Persona 5: How to find a part-time job

In Persona 5, you have to manage your time between capturing demons, fighting bosses and being a regular teenager. That means finding a mildly demeaning part-time job to build character.

According to Twinfinite, you have to play for a while before you can even get a job. After a few hours, the game opens up and lets you finally explore the city. Once that happens, head to Shibuya Station and look for a job stand with a bunch of brochures on it. Examine that to find a list of jobs you can take. Each job will not only give you money, but will raise certain stats like knowledge and guts that will help you out when socializing with other characters. Be warned that you can't take some jobs unless you have a requisite level in one of those stats.

Persona 4 would also open up relationship options with special characters when you took jobs. It's not yet clear if Persona 5 does this too. All of this feeds back into your ability to kill demons inside crazy dungeons, so go out there and get a job.

More Persona 5 news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on the latest entry in the Persona series, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's a guide to building relationships with the game's Confidant system, and a guide to when and how you can name your main character.