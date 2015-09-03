If you're one of the lucky few who own a Nintendo Switch, you may be wondering if the Kingdom Hearts 3 release date will include your new console. While the PS4 recently received every single Kingdom Hearts game that's ever launched, the new Nintendo system has been largely left out. At the moment there's no word of the upcoming KH3 making its way to the device, but some new developments out of Kingdom Hearts developer Square Enix have us hoping for the best.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Nintendo Switch Release Date: Here's why there may be hope

In an interview with the Nikkei (via My Nintendo News), Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda suggested that the company is taking Nintendo Switch development very seriously. On page three of the interview, he noted that the company is planning to bring some of its current games to the Switch. He also added that having more console options is always better for the companies that make video games, according to NeoGAF user zeromcd73.

Is it possible that means Kingdom Hearts 3 could be headed for the new console? It's far too soon to say for sure — we still don't know when the game will come out on any platform — but there's plenty of other titles that Switch owners can get excited about.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Nintendo Switch Release Date: Other possible Square Enix ports

Square Enix already has a few exciting games for the Switch, including I Am Setsuna and Dragon Quest Heroes. However, the hardware limitations of the handheld console could make it difficult to bring new titles to the device. Kingdom Hearts 3 will undoubtedly look fantastic on the PlayStation 4, but Square Enix would likely have to pare down the Switch version for a lesser gaming experience. That could mean worse graphics or even a laggy port for Nintendo fans.

The company also has a history of packing full experiences into less powerful systems, like Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories for the Game Boy Advance. So we wouldn't rule anything out just yet, though it's possible you'll have to wait for the Switch sequel before you can play Kingdom Hearts 3 on a Nintendo console.

