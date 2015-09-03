Coachella 2017 Weather: What is the forecast for the music festival?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is almost here. The sold-old West Coast festivities return for two weekends April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Radiohead are the headliners. The bill also features the XX, Bon Iver, Future, Lorde and Gucci Mane.

For those heading there, here's a look at the forecast for the next two weekends in Indio, according to Accuweather.com. All temperatures are in Fahrenheit.

Friday, April 14, will be mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees and a low 56 degrees. Saturday, April 15, will be sunny with a high of 92 degrees and a low of 57 degrees. Sunday, April 16, will be partly sunny with a high of 91 degrees and a low of 65 degrees.

During the second weekend, the forecast shows a bit more precipitation. On Friday, April 21, the high will be 90 degrees with a low of 66 degrees. A thunderstorm is expected in spots. On Saturday, April 22, the high will be 90 degrees with a low of 66 degrees, along with showers and thunderstorms in spots. On the festival's final day, Sunday, April 23, the forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 91 degrees and a low of 62 degrees.

Mic has ongoing coverage of the Coachella 2017 festival. Please follow our main Coachella hub here.