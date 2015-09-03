Marvel released a new teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, and it'll have you counting the days until the movie's November premiere. Posted to Twitter on Monday morning, the clip not only introduces the new villain, but also shows off Thor's new haircut, the return of Loki and how Hulk factors into the Ragnarok storyline. We're breaking down the almost two-minute trailer.

Breaking the fourth wall

The teaser starts off with Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, hanging from a chain in some sort of volcanic-looking cave. Like Deadpool before him, Thor breaks the fourth wall.

"Now, I know what you're thinking," Thor says to the viewer. "How does this happen? Well, it's a long story."

Introducing Hela, the Goddess of Death

No one can defeat Thor, right? Let us introduce Cate Blanchett's character: Hela, the Goddess of Death. Within the first 20 seconds of the trailer, Hela proves she's a force to be reckoned with. She's not only able to catch Thor's hammer, but also uses her powers to destroy it.

Asgard is gone — and so is Thor's hair

We hope you didn't get too attached to Asgard. Hela destroys the realm and Thor ends up on a planet called Sakaar. Unfortunately for him, the Sakaarans don't exactly welcome him with open arms. He's captured, at which point his beautiful hair is cut off and he's thrown into a pit to fight to the death.

Loki and the Hulk

Thor's fight is for the amusement of his estranged brother, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, and the Grandmaster, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum. But Thor's happy when he sees who his opponent is — Hulk!

"Yes," Thor shouts. "We know each other. He's a friend from work."

Bruce Banner might be a friend from work, but not the Hulk. The big green monster charges at the Asgardian hero as the trailer comes to an end.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.