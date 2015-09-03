'Overwatch' Uprising Skins: Every event cosmetic for Mercy, Tracer, Widowmaker and more

The newest Overwatch event, Uprising, is finally here, and that means new character skins and other cosmetics.

Yes, yes, the new player-versus-environment mode is very exciting, but the most important thing you need to know are all the special skins, highlight intros and victory poses you'll have just a few weeks to earn — and by earn, we mean quietly sob as you spend no less than $50 on loot boxes containing voice lines you already have for that character you never play.

Now for the good news: We've rounded up all the new Uprising skins — and other cosmetic items, except for sprays — below that you can earn right now until the event ends on May 1.

Overwatch Uprising skins

Here are all the brand-new skins for Widowmaker, Torbjörn, Mercy, Reinhardt, Tracer, Bastion, Genji, Orisa and McCree:

Overwatch Uprising highlight intros

Here is every new Uprising highlight intro for Torbjörn, D.Va and Zenyatta:

Overwatch Uprising event emotes

Here are the new emotes for Hanzo, Soldier: 76 and Pharah:

Overwatch Uprising victory poses

Here are the new victory poses for Genji, Lúcio, McCree, Symmetra, Winston and Zarya:

Overwatch's Uprising event will last through May 1.

