The newest Overwatch event, Uprising, is finally here, and that means new character skins and other cosmetics.

Yes, yes, the new player-versus-environment mode is very exciting, but the most important thing you need to know are all the special skins, highlight intros and victory poses you'll have just a few weeks to earn — and by earn, we mean quietly sob as you spend no less than $50 on loot boxes containing voice lines you already have for that character you never play.

Now for the good news: We've rounded up all the new Uprising skins — and other cosmetic items, except for sprays — below that you can earn right now until the event ends on May 1.

Overwatch Uprising skins

Here are all the brand-new skins for Widowmaker, Torbjörn, Mercy, Reinhardt, Tracer, Bastion, Genji, Orisa and McCree:

Overwatch Uprising highlight intros

Here is every new Uprising highlight intro for Torbjörn, D.Va and Zenyatta:

Overwatch Uprising event emotes

Here are the new emotes for Hanzo, Soldier: 76 and Pharah:

Overwatch Uprising victory poses

Here are the new victory poses for Genji, Lúcio, McCree, Symmetra, Winston and Zarya:

Overwatch's Uprising event will last through May 1.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.