'Girls' series finale won't feature Jessa or Shoshanna

The series finale of Girls airs on Sunday, April 16, on HBO, at 10 p.m. Eastern, and it looks like there is one more big twist left.

According to a now-deleted Instagram post, Lena Dunham shared a photo confirming that both Jessa and Shoshanna will not be in the series finale. TV Line reports that Dunham posted a photo on Monday, which she quickly deleted — forgetting the internet is forever — and the caption confirmed neither character will be returning to officially say goodbye.

Dunham also thanked both actresses, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, for their "insane Hepburn/Tracy Laverne/Shirley energy" that "just made us laugh so hard and feel so much."

The penultimate episode of the series, titled "Goodbye Tour," aired on Sunday. In it, the four friends confronted their failing friendship.

During the episode, Hannah discovers she was not invited to Shoshanna's engagement party. Feeling left out of the group, Marnie calls an immediate friendship meeting in the bathroom.

The four women have a frank discussion about their friendship, and how it's just not working. Hannah reveals to the group that she has taken a job in upstate New York at a liberal arts college. The girls leave the bathroom without solving the problems in their group, which are now too big to fix. Then the girls dance their problems away at the party — separately.

We'll have to see how Girls wraps up after six seasons with the series finale, titled "Latching," airing on HBO on Sunday, April 16, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

